Feen Marine Reports 88 Scrubber Retrofit Orders in 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber orders are still growing. File Image / Pixabay

Scrubber manufacturer Feen Marine saw 88 orders to retrofit the emissions-cleaning equipment to ships last year.

Of those orders, 76 were delivered last year and 12 more are yet to be scheduled, Feen Marine said in a statement on its website this week.

The company's average retrofit time was about 20 days, and its shortest was 12 days.

"Throughout 2020 our Plug and Play system has reduced cost and installation time by over 30%," Jan Fredrik Gulbransen, sales director at Feen Marine, said in the statement.

"New machinery that has been installed in our factory has lowered the costs and decreased the production time.

"We are now completing factory fabrication of our units in 21 days, producing 15 scrubbers per month."

Feen Marine's performance stands out in a year where scrubber installations slowed almost to a standstill. The crude collapse in March brought with it a sharp narrowing of the HSFO-VLSFO price spread that makes scrubbers profitable -- at Rotterdam the spread went from $298/mt at the end of 2019 to as little as $26.50/mt in April -- leading to several shipping companies backing off from their plans to install the systems.