Norden, MAN Energy Solutions Among Partners in New Low CO2 Synthetic Fuel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peter Arendt Jensen, Senior Researcher, DTU Chemical Engineering. Image Credit: DTU

A new project headed by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU)'s Chemical Engineering department is looking to develop synthetic fuel from waste materials that has a lower CO2 footprint than traditional fossil fuels.

The so-called CircFuel project counts shipowner Norden and MAN Energy Solutions SE among its partners, Peter Arendt Jensen, Senior Researcher, DTU Chemical Engineering, said this week in a post on the DTU website.

The partners are looking to further develop on an existing waste treatment reactor technology patented by Danish engineering firm FLSmidth & Co. A/S that uses pyrolysis - the process of decomposing materials at elevated temperatures - to convert waste at cement plants into synthetic fuel.

Specifically, the CircFuel project aims to develop the technology so that the waste used provides both energy for cement production and liquid fuel with a low CO2 footprint.

The four year, DKK28.7 million ($4.56 million) project has received DKK18.6 million ($2.96 million) of funding from Innovation Fund Denmark.

In addition to use as a marine fuel, the parters will also look to use the resulting pyrolysis oil products for direct use at the cement plant and as a feed stream to refineries.

The marine aspect of the project will see MAN Energy Solutions SE carry out tests on a large two-stroke engine with fuels, while Norden will carry out a study of the storage conditions for pyrolysis oil on ships.