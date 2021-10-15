Ferry Company Balearia Sees LNG as Transitional Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Eleanor Roosevelt will be Balearia's seventh ship capable of running on natural gas. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish ferry company Balearia, which has invested significantly in shifting parts of its fleet to run on natural gas, views LNG as a transition fuel which will be replaced in time.

The firm has added eight gas-powered ferries to its fleet since first deciding to take on LNG bunkering as a technology six years ago, Georges Bassoul, director of Balearia, said at industry association Interferry's annual conference earlier this month.

"We are very proud that emissions are down 40%.

"We've had to work with port authorities on bunkering and train our people.

"But we know gas is probably transitional so we are also studying other technologies."

Proponents of LNG as a bunker fuel typically look to bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as possible alternatives once emissions regulations no longer permit the burning of conventional fossil LNG as a bunker fuel. Bio-LNG is already becoming available in small quantities, but synthetic LNG has not yet emerged at a commercial scale.