IBIA Unveils New Logo

The new IBIA logo. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) today unveiled its new logo.

"A great deal has changed in the 25 years since we began and we’re proud of our history," IBIA said.

"We’re also confident and excited about our future.

"Our new logo is bright and dynamic - it’s a vibrant manifestation of the confidence that we share with our members about the future."

IBIA says it currently has over 450 organisations within its membership representing all within the marine fuel supply chain - "from the wellhead to the engine".