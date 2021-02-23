Maersk Seeks to Develop Green Ammonia Production in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping will increasingly shift to alternative bunker fuels over the next decade. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has joined a project developing green ammonia production in Denmark.

The Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) project is seeking to build a 1 GW carbon-neutral ammonia plant in Esbjerg. The plant will be powered by offshore wind turbines.

Maersk has signed a memorandum of understanding to help establish the facility, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"We consider green ammonia as a promising option for marine fuels and a dual fuel engine for ammonia is under development," Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of fleet and strategic brands at Maersk, said in the statement.

"We are optimistic that ammonia, along with methanol and alcohol-lignin blends will be powering Maersk-vessels in the future."

Last week Maersk committed to buy only vessels equipped with duel-fuel systems capable of burning zero-carbon fuels in future. The company plans to have its first zero-carbon ship, a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel running on green methanol, operational by 2023.