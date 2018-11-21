Bunker Holding Group Appoints New CFO

Michael Krabbe to start his new role from January 2019. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker Holding Group today has announced the appointment of Michael Krabbe as its new Chief Financial Officer "to drive continued growth."

Krabbe joins from Maersk Supply Service where he will continue to serve as CFO until end of 2018, before starting his new role with Bunker Holding from January 2019.

He will be based at groups headquarter in Middelfart, Denmark.



"I am delighted to welcome Michael Krabbe to Bunker Holding Group to take up a key management role at an exciting time for our company," said Keld R. Demant, CEO, Bunker Holding Group.

"Michael is a business-oriented CFO who actively seeks to develop the strategic agenda backed by facts."

Krabbe replaces Jesper Klokker Hansen, who been Bunker Holding's Chief Financial Officer since 2004.

"Jesper leaves Bunker Holding Group to dedicate his time and expertise in his future career as board member and advisor," Bunker Holding noted.