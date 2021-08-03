21 New LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG-fuelled ship orders have risen rapidly over the past year. Image Credit: DNV

Another 21 ships capable of running on natural gas as a bunker fuel were ordered in July, according to classification society DNV.

A total of 563 LNG-fuelled ships have already been delivered or are on order, DNV said in a LinkedIn post on Monday, as well as 199 LNG-ready ships. 21 were added last month.

Continuing at the current pace, a 'staggering' 250 LNG-fuelled ships would be added to the orderbook in total this year, the company said.

LNG-fuelled ship orders have risen rapidly over the past year with some owners seeing them as an early stage towards complying with future carbon emission regulations. The current generation of LNG-fuelled ships will be able to run on bio- or synthetic LNG when they become available, and may be suitable for retrofits to run on ammonia if necessary.

Four methanol-powered ships were added to the orderbook last month, including Maersk's first order of a carbon-neutral ship.