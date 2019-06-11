LR OKs Wind, LNG-Powered VLCC

Approval. File Image / Pixabay

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (SHI) has received an approval in principle (AiP) from LR for a novel VLCC design propelled by LNG and wind power.

The so-called VLCC2020 features a 6,000 cubic metre LNG fuel storage tank to feed its dual-fuel diesel engine, in conjunction with a Norsepower rotor sail solution for added wind propulsion.

The vessel design also features SHI's "SAVER Air" air-lubrication system to glean further fuel savings.

Overall, SHI expects the vessel to reduce its CO2 emissions approximately 25% compared to a conventional VLCC design.

With the IMO2020, IMO2030 and IMO2050 emissions reduction targets all ahead, the design is just the latest example of efforts to not only reduce bunker consumption, but to move away from traditional oil-based bunkers altogether.