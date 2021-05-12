Freight Investor Services, Integr8 Partner on Bunker Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker pricing information is becoming more widely available. File Image / Pixabay

Brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS) and trading firm Integr8 Fuels are set to cooperate on providing their customers with pricing information on physical bunkers and futures.

From May 17, users of Integr8's Engine platform and the FIS Live service will be able to see information from both firms, FIS said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

FIS will provide real-time pricing on the main VLSFO, HSFO and 10ppm gasoil futures contracts for Rotterdam and Singapore, and Integr8 will share physical pricing on HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at Rotterdam, Singapore, Houston and Fujairah.

The companies also aim to share market intelligence and analysis across both platforms.