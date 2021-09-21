Oil Tanker Held in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: vessel detained. File Image / Pixabay.

A crude oil tanker has been arrested in the southeast Asian bunkering hub of Singapore.

The ship, Delta Apollonia, was detained two days ago in the port city, court records in Singapore show.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.

The shipping database, equasis, shows that the ship is controlled by Greek shipping interests based in Athens.

Local law firm Premier Law LLC actioned the ship's detention. The oil tanker is currently stationed at the Eastern Bunkeirng Anchorage in the port, according to court records.

Delta Apollonia is flagged in Liberia.