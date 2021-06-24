WFS Develops Carbon Offset Program for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian Cruise Line has already reduced its fuel consumption per capacity day by about 17% from 2008 to 2019. Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Bunker supplier World Fuel Services (WFS) has helped to develop a carbon offset program covering the emissions of cruise firm Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Norwegian Cruise Line has set a new long-term climate action strategy for itself including offsetting three million mt of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next three years, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

WFS unit World Kinect Energy Services 'developed a tailored carbon offset solution' for the Norwegian firm, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Norwegian Cruise Line has already reduced its fuel consumption per capacity day by about 17% from 2008 to 2019, it said.

The firm supports shipping industry groups' IMO proposal to impose a $2/mt levy on bunker fuel purchases to help fund research and development work on low-carbon maritime propulsion technology.