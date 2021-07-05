BunkerMetric Launches Free Version of BunkerPlanner Procurement System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on digital solutions to reduce fuel costs, journey times and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime software company BunkerMetric has launched a free trial version of its marine fuel procurement system, BunkerPlanner.

BunkerPlanner Lite will allow shipowners and operators to try out the system to see its advantages, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"The release of BunkerPlanner Lite, a free-to-trial version of our flagship product BunkerPlanner, is an attempt to let people familiarize themselves with the possibilities of technology and its fit to their daily work," BunkerMetric said in the statement.

"By signing up to access BunkerPlanner Lite, any vessel operator, bunker manager, or charterer is able to compare their planning skills with that done by a computer-based planner.

"All what's required of the user is to enter the vessel's IMO number, port of destination, and bunker on board known on the day (RoB).

"The system then returns the bunkering plan to be assessed by the human."

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on digital solutions to reduce fuel costs, journey times and emissions. With fuel bills expected to skyrocket in the zero-carbon era in the coming decades, increasing fuel efficiency will become a much higher priority.