Refiners Assure on IMO2020 Grade Fuel Stability

The Platts 16th Annual Bunker and Residual Fuel Conference in Houston. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Rigby Refining, ExxonMobil and BP have all assured potential bunker buyers that their IMO2020 grade fuel products are stable.

Speaking at this month’s 16th Annual Bunker and Residual Fuel Conference in Houston, Rigby Refining CEO, Michael J. Moore, said long term storage testing was among the suite of tests it had performed.

“We’re not aware of anyone that’s been past 28 weeks. We’ve tested our materials at 57 weeks and the reserve stability number was 1.2,” he said.

“So we’ve been able to demonstrate extremely high miscibility, stability, and compatibility to the point where you can load anything on top of our material or load us on top of anything else and we’re not going to have a miscibility problem.”

BP and ExxonMobil, meanwhile, gave similar assurances this week at IBIA’s Sulphur 2020 Countdown event.

Armelle Breneol, ExxonMobil’s Marine Fuels Technical Advisor for Europe, said there was “not really a best before use date” for its products and they would be stable for a year.

At the same event, BP’s Adrian Pask said it had seen a customer lift its 2020 grade fuel and keep it in a tank for five months before use and there were no problems when it was finally burned.