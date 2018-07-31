Fuel Cell Technology: Part of Shoreside Power Debate

Port of Antwerp (file image/pixabay)

Fuel cell technology could provide an answer to the question of shipping emissions in port.

Although shore power, where ships plug into electrical power while at berth, is available in some ports, it is by no means universal.

In addition, this method of supplying power to docked ships, also known as cold ironing, requires investment.

Cruise ships need power at berth but in doing so they produce emissions which have given rise to protests from local residents and environmentalists. But technology firm ABB, which has recently signed an agreement with fuel cell company Ballard, says that fuel cell power could provide the answer.

"Hydrogen fuel cells are at the forefront of zero-emission technologies for shipping," Juha Koskela, managing director, ABB Marine & Ports, was quoted as saying by the American Journal of Transportation.

The agreement with Ballard is to develop the technology with the first results expected by 2020.

"We look forward to working with Ballard Power Systems on the next-generation fuel cell technology, in line with our commitment to equip the marine industry with electric, digital and connected solutions that maximize the full potential of vessels and enable a safe, efficient and sustainable maritime industry," Koskela said.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cells produce no emissions, just warm air and water while for ship operators, there are a number of additional advantages.

Fuel cell modules potentially offer a lower cost solution to shore power development as the module could go on the ship thereby avoiding the cost of building a shoreside power facility. Cold ironing systems require ships' engine rooms to include a shipboard connection adding to the cost. There is also a saving for the shipowner on the electricity used, the report said.