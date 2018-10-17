Sumitomo, Arkas to Develop LNG Bunker Supply Business in Turkey

Japan’s Sumitomo Corp has signed an agreement with Arkas Bunkering. Image Credit: Sumitomo Corp / Arkas Bunkering

Japan's Sumitomo Corp has signed an agreement with Arkas Bunkering to develop a liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker supply business in Turkey.

Both companies see increase update for LNG on the back of tightening environmental regulations.

Arkas is an established physical player in the country, laying claim to supplying one out of every three vessels in Turkey for 2017.

The supplier believes Turkey can become a leading LNG centre in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sumitomo, meanwhile, is a global LNG player that is already looking to establish a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Japan.

The company says the experience gained from that venture will help it develop LNG bunkering in Turkey.