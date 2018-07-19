GP Global, Cepsa Ink India Lubes Production Deal

Álvaro Díaz Bild, VP – Marketing, Cepsa. Image Credit: Cepsa

GP Global and Cepsa today say they have entered into an exclusive partnership that will see GP Global produce and market the Spanish oil major's marine and power generation lubricants in India.

"In recent years, India has experienced huge growth in ports modernization and coastal shipping development programs, which have been supported by our government. The partnership with CEPSA reinforces GP Global's contribution towards the 'Make in India' initiative," said Mr. M Prabakaran, Global Head of Terminals & Country Head, GP Global Group, India.

Cepsa VP – Marketing, Álvaro Díaz Bild, noted that this will mark the first time his company's lubricants will be produced outside its plants in Spain.

"The partnership with GP Global will provide the necessary framework to enter into the Indian market as the company has wide experience in the marine market, especially in bunkering," said Carlos Giner, Director of Lubricants, Base Oils and Paraffin Waxes, Cepsa.

GP Global Energy will be manufacturing the Marine lubricants through a contract with its group company GP Petroleums Limited in their plant at Vasai, Mumbai, which is already engaged in blending Automotive and Industrial lubricants.