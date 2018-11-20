Eagle Bulk Expands Scrubber Retrofits to 34 Vessels

Eagle Bulk to put scrubbers on 34 vessels. Image Credit: Eagle Bulk

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [NASDAQ:EGLE] (Eagle Bulk) today said it is expanding its scrubber programme to a total of 34 vessels after exercising an option for an additional 15 units.

The bulk player last month said it had placed firm orders for 19 scrubbers with options for up to an additional 18 units.

Eagle Bulk maintains options to purchase up to three additional scrubbers.

All installations are planned to take place prior to the January 1, 2020 start date for the 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

Fellow dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] (GOGL) today also announced it had expanded its scrubber programme to an additional four vessels.