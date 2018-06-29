IMO2020: Exxonmobil Advises on Handling Low Sulfur Fuel

Exxonmobil offers top tips (file image/pixabay)

Exxonmobil has published some timely advice on using low sulfur fuel oil.

Posting 'top tips' on its website, the company said the marine fuels' landscape is set to change dramatically from the start of 2020.

"Ahead of this, we have come up with some top tips to help the marine industry switch to low sulphur fuels while maintaining a vessel's safe and reliable operation," the company said.

Advice offered includes buying fuel that meets the ISO 8217:2017 standard, testing for cat fines and checking for compatibility between compliant fuels.

On cat fines, the advice said that some new 0.5% sulfur fuels "could contain elevated levels of cat fines" which, if not treated, can lead to engine damage.

On compatibility, the company advises storing different fuels separately until laboratory test to determine compatibility have been carried out.

For the full list, click here.