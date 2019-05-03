EC Study Backs Speed Limits for Ships

Study backs ship speed limits. Image Credit: CE Delft / UMAS / EC

A European Commission (EC) funded study led by CE Delft and UMAS has come out heavily in favour of implementing speed limits for ships, saying it is one of only a few ways the industry can meet its GHG reduction pledge.

The study says that a CO2 emissions reduction of approximately 21% in 2030 relative to business as usual (BAU) will be required to meet the IMO 2030 pledge, which is to improve the CO2 intensity of maritime transport by at least 40% relative to 2008.

Capping the average speed at 20% below 2012 level would give CO2 savings of 24% - 34%, the study finds.

In comparison, measures such as strengthening SEEMP or EEDI standards, or applying the EEDI to existing ships, would give savings of 6% or less.

“ IMO will have to mandate CO2 reduction from all existing ships, not just newly built ones, to achieve IMO 2030 target

"Of the measures analysed in this report, operational efficiency standards and mandatory speed reduction are able to induce operational changes," the report says.

"Other measures, i.e. measures that can help remove barriers to the implementation of cost-effective technologies or operational practices and measures that mandate ships to improve their technical or design efficiency will not meet the 2030 level of ambition and will also not prolong the time available for the transition to an emissions-free shipping sector."

The report also finds that IMO will have to mandate CO2 reduction from all existing ships, not just newly built ones, to achieve IMO 2030 target.

The report is seemingly at odds with the opinion of The UK Chamber of Shipping, who today said implementing speed limits would not only give a false impression that industry is reducing its carbon emissions, it will actually have the opposite effect.

As for the ultimate goal of phase out GHG emissions from shipping as soon as possible in this century, the study agrees with the majority view that new low- or zero- carbon fuels and/or new technologies will be required to achieve this.



"None of these technologies are currently available on the market at a scale that enables a transformation of the industry," the study warns.

"Most technologies are already used on land, or separately, but much development is needed to scale up the technologies to the requirements of the maritime sector, to integrate components into systems and test them in maritime environments."