Wilhelmsen: Scrubber Retrofit a Good Option

Scrubbers: attractive return for older vessels (file image/pixabay)

Scrubbers may well end up as a popular choice for shipowners to meet new emission regulations, shipping group Wilhelmsen believes.

Given uncertainties over the price and availability of low sulfur fuel oil come 2020, installing exhaust abatement technology on ships will be the preferred option to meet the 0.5% global sulfur cap on marine fuel, according to Wilhelmsen.

“Looking at current conditions of the industry and expected cost and availability of low-sulphur marine fuel after two years, we expect many shipowners will consider the option to retrofit exhaust gas scrubbers for their active vessels,” the group was quoted as saying by martime news provider Lloyd's List.

A ship's age and structure should be taken into consideration when making the decision with older vessels seen as providing a quicker return on investment.

“A simple calculation can be carried out based on spread between cost of [low-sulphur fuel oil] and high-sulphur marine fuel, cost of exhaust gas scrubber including operating cost, annual fuel consumption, and residual ship life to justify your decision,” Wilhelmsen was quoted as saying.

Scrubbing technology is one solution that shipowners may adopt to comply with tougher emissions regulations.

While it allow operators to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil, that must be set against the cost of installation and issues such as extra weight and loss of cargo space onboard ship.

Owners may opt to use low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) but the price of LSFO could rocket after 2020.

Liquified natural gas is another option although to date, the lack of adequate bunkering infrastructure for the bunker gas has been a turn off for ship operators.

Many owners are still mulling over their options as to which solution on bunker fuel emissions will be best for them.