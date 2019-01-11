VPS Launches New Service in Wake of Bad Bunker Claims

New APS service includes 8217 and additional key test parameters. Image Credit: VPS

Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) today launched a new service in response to anticipated bunker quality problems related to the upcoming IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel.

The new "Additional Protection Service" (APS) also follows a year where large-scale "bad bunker" problems were among the biggest stories of 2018.

"Whilst ISO8217 offers a significant level of protection to fuel purchasers and their vessels, the introduction of new fuels, cutter stocks, blending agents and additives, to ensure fuels comply with IMO-2020 requirements, would indicate a potential higher degree of risk associated with marine fuels going forward," said VPS.

"Therefore, the VPS-Additional Protection Service (APS), offers a residual fuel and a distillate fuel package, including ISO8217 test parameters, plus additional key test parameters to provide much more information on the fuel/s you receive."

The uptake of either the residual and/or distillate APS, will also provide clients with priority and discount on any further investigative testing, if required, VPS adds.