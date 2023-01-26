Monjasa Launches App to Bring Bunkering Transparency to Customers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The app is available on Apple's App Store. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has launched an app to bring real-time data on the bunkering process to its customers.

The firm has received positive feedback from customers in a trial period, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday, and it has now launched the service on Apple's App Store.

The bunker industry is increasingly digitalising its processes to save time and provide more transparency. Singapore's authorities are currently in the process of rolling out digitalisation to the city-state's marine fuel suppliers.

"The new Monjasa app offers a window into the heart of Monjasa's trading and maritime operations to show what a more holistic industry approach may look like in 2023 and beyond," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Years of data integration and IT-engineering have been invested into developing new digital workflows including access to features like customer satisfaction surveys, real-time price indications, document trails and instant supply notifications.

"Through this pioneering move, Monjasa is determined to keep challenging the status quo in the supply chains in continuation of the group's existing service and personal business approach."

The app provides the following data to the firm's customers, according to the statement:

Full overview of fuel inquiries and orders

Worldwide price indications

Customer satisfaction surveys

Accurate CO2 emissions data

Fuel efficiency, temperature and volume calculations

Complete invoice details

Supply types, fuel grades and historic volume development

Monjasa fleet positions and vessel specifications

Transparent claims handling flow

"We are finding it very handy and helpful as a decision-making tool as you will not only follow up on your fleet real time, but also on some key matters related to the market as fuel price, trends and news," Andrew Zapata, an ocean freight operations executive at Bunge, said in the statement.

"I really like the feature of consumption calculation, units conversion and fuel specs so this will drive you to the app usage as a supportive tool."