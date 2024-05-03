Holland America Line Launches Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's ship the Rotterdam took on a B100 fuel from FincoEnergies in Rotterdam on April 27. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Holland America Line has launched a long-term trial of biofuel on one of its vessels.

The company's ship the Rotterdam took on a B100 fuel from FincoEnergies in Rotterdam on April 27 before heading to the Norwegian Fjords, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The company will start tests using the fuel later this month, trying it out in one of the ship's four engines at a time.

"The GoodFuels MR1-100 fits the existing practice in shipping where heavier fuels are already used today," Johannes Schurmann, international marine commercial director at FincoEnergies, said in the statement.

"Together with our clients, we optimize sustainability and cost of the biofuel, while not jeopardizing the performance in the engine and fuel system."