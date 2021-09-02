GAC Appoints Head of LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GAC is working with Puget LNG to set up LNG bunker supply at Tacoma. Image Credit: Puget LNG

Marine fuels firm GAC Bunker Fuels has appointed a head of LNG bunkering as it seeks to expand its role in the alternative fuels market.

John Lindquist has taken up the role of head of LNG bunkering as of this week, he told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday. Lindquist was previously commercial manager for LNG services at sister company GAC North America.

"GAC Group is really adept at handling LNG carriers and port terminals, whether it's exports or imports, and we have a great network worldwide," he said.

"We're a demand aggregator; we're looking at the entire market, we have understanding of the logistics and facilities for these types of trades.

"We're looking to partner with physical suppliers to drive this forward."

In May GAC announced it had signed a deal with Puget LNG to set up LNG bunker supply at the port of Tacoma.

Earlier this year Nick Browne, global director of GAC Bunker Fuels, told Ship & Bunker the firm would aim not to be selling any more conventional bunker fuels by 2030.