Hundreds of Scrubber Retrofits Could be Cancelled: Clarkson

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipyards: disruption. File image/Pixabay.

Up to 700 scrubber retrofits may be cancelled or postponed, according to shipping research firm Clarksons.

The pace of work on these remaining scheduled installations is slowing as the spread between high and low sulfur fuel oil narrows and Chinese shipyards experience disruption on the back of the pandemic, the firm said according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

This is a change from the start of the year when the research firm said that around a fifth of the global fleet could have been equipped the emissions abatement technology by the end of 2020.

According to classification society DNV GL, around 4,000 ships had installed or ordered the emissions abatement equipment as at the end of March.