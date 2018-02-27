EU Urges IMO to Take Action for Emissions Reduction

The Council of the European Union stressed the need for "appropriate outreach activities" ahead of MEPC 72. File Image / Pixabay

The Council of the European Union (EU) Monday urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to take action to deliver emission reductions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Specifically, the council stressed the need for "appropriate outreach activities" ahead of the

72nd Session of IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 72) in order to

build the political momentum for agreement at the session.

"The Council of the EU emphasises the need for the IMO to take swift and appropriate additional actions in order for international shipping to contribute its fair share to the fight against climate change and to agree in April 2018 on an initial greenhouse gas IMO emission reduction strategy," said the council.

"This should be underpinned by an adequate emission reduction objective, consistent with the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, including a list of candidate short, mid and long-term measures equally applicable to all ships, as agreed in the roadmap for developing a comprehensive IMO strategy on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships."

In September, the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) urged EU Member States to "proactively engage" the IMO to reduce the shipping industry's CO2 reduction measures.