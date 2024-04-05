Methanol Edges Ahead of LNG in Q1 Alternative Fuel Ship Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

March saw two ship orders with methanol propulsion, two with ammonia and one with LNG. Image Credit: DNV

Orders of ships capable of running on methanol outpaced those for LNG in the first quarter, according to the latest data from classification society DNV.

Q1 saw a total of 35 methanol-fuelled vessel orders, versus 28 for LNG.

March saw two ship orders with methanol propulsion, two with ammonia and one with LNG, DNV said in an emailed statement on Friday.

But these figures cover only the outright number of ship orders, rather than the gross tonnage or fuel tank capacity of the vessels ordered. If the orders for one of the fuels were generally of larger ships than for the others, that would create more demand for that fuel even with a lower quantity of orders.

"Although new order activity in March has fallen short of the high volume registered in January and February, the overall picture remains positive," Jason Stefanatos, global decarbonisation director at DNV, said in the statement.

"As seen by the exponential year-on-year growth for new orders in the first quarter of the year, the alternative-fueled fleet is expanding at a rapid pace.

"The LNG fleet in operation has more than doubled since 2021, while the fast-growing methanol orderbook indicates similar growth in this segment over the next five years.

"The ammonia fleet just started to develop in the beginning of the year, adding two new orders in March, on top of three in January and February.

"We are now seeing signs that investment in these vessels is also on the rise, and market conditions indicate that this could continue over the coming months and years."