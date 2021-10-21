World News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Trainee Bunker Trader
Thursday October 21, 2021
World Fuel Services is a global supplier of transport fuels. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global marine fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Europe.
The firm is looking for candidates based in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain or Denmark with strong English language skills, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The posting lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:
- Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers
- Requirement management for existing customers
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
- Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
- Frequently visit existing and new customers
- Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
- Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure
- Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)
