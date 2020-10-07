Global Companies Join Forces to Report Their Shipping Carbon Footprint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies signing the charter will report the climate impact of their use of shipping. File Image / Pixabay

A group of global companies involved in energy, agriculture, mining and commodity trading has agreed to sign a new charter requiring them to report the greenhouse gas emissions associated with their use of shipping.

"The Sea Cargo Charter is a global framework that allows for the integration of climate considerations into chartering decisions to favor climate-aligned maritime transport," organising body the Global Maritime Forum said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

The charter "establishes a common baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether shipping activities are aligned with adopted climate goals," the organisation added.

The founding signatories of the charter are ADM, Anglo American, Bunge, Cargill Ocean Transportation, COFCO International, Dow, Equinor, Gunvor Group, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Norden, Occidental, Shell, Torvald Klaveness, Total, Trafigura, and Ørsted.

"This same spirit of collaboration is also vital in the pursuit of the technological advances needed to unlock decarbonisation solutions, and in building industry support for regulation which can create an ambitious but level-playing field under which to invest," Grahaeme Henderson, global head of shipping and maritime at Shell, said in the statement.

"Building on this momentum we would like the IMO to use its 2023 strategy review to set the trajectory for the sector to move to net-zero emissions by 2050."