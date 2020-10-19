Battery-powered Onboard Power Control Systems Offer Competitive Advantage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Battery power: competitive advantage. File Image / Pixabay.

European automation company ABB Marine & Ports is to provide battery-powered power and control technology for two shuttle tankers being built by South Korean's DSME.

The offshore tankers, to be deployed in Arctic waters, will have the ABB twin battery package onboard each ship, according to maritime news provider Riviera Maritime.

The advantage of an integrated energy storage system is operational flexibility. This can mean reduced reliance on auxiliary power which in turn may save on fuel.

"Battery power may offer a new competitive edge where ships are being replaced or upgraded. In a circular approach, when the shaft generator has produced more power than required, the excess power will be used to charge batteries," the report said.

The offshore shuttle tankers will be operated by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers.