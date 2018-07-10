IMO Examines Role of JIT Ship Operation as Part of Emissions Reduction Strategy

Tuesday July 10, 2018

The IMO, as part of its Global maritime energy efficiency partnerships (GloMEEP) project, has recently led a roundtable meeting to examine the role Just-In-Time (JIT) ship operations can play as part of reducing ship emissions.

"When arriving at a destination port, ships can remain anchored for many hours or days until getting a berth. During this time, fuel is still being used – which can have a significant impact on port air quality," IMO explains.

"Could Just-In-Time (JIT) ship operation be part of the solution to reducing ship emissions?"

JIT operations involve adjusting the speed of a vessel, slowing down and saving fuel where appropriate, so it does not arrive unnecessarily early.

IMO says it is not currently a common industry practise.

The meeting was held at IMO Headquarters on June 29, 2018.

The Shipping industry has pledged to cut GHG emissions from Shipping at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com