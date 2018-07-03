Singapore: Glander International Bunkering Opens Applications for Bunker Trader Trainee Program

Applications are now open. File Image / Pixabay

Glander International Bunkering (GIB) has opened applications for its six-month Bunker Trader Trainee Programme in Singapore.

"The programme is designed to give you hands-on experience working among the best traders in the industry. You will gain a solid understanding of the shipping industry with emphasis on logistics, product knowledge, legal aspects, compliance, risk management and finance," says GIB.

"Simultaneously, an assigned mentor will give you intensive training in core trading skills and competencies. After your progress is reviewed, successful candidates will be offered a Bunker Trader role at the end of the programme."

Requirements:

Relevant education with diploma/degree

Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs

Attention to detail and quick learner

Excellent written and verbal communication

Knowledge of shipping, maritime or oil industry is preferred

Bilingual

The interested in applying can visit https://gibunkering.com/trainee-application-form/ or email hr@gibunkering.com

For further information, please contact:

Ola Shanata, Marketing Coordinator

Phone: +971 4 437 1700, Email: osh@gibunkering.com