Shell Sees Decarbonisation Role For Marine Lubricants

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell provides marine lubricants to more than 10,000 ships worldwide. Image Credit: Shell

Shipping companies looking for more ways to cut their carbon emissions should consider a change in marine lubricants, according to Shell.

The global energy major has just won a multi-year contract to supply cruise line operator Carnival Corporation with its lubricants, it said in an emailed statement Tuesday. Shell claims its products and services will help the firm reduce its carbon footprint through fuel-efficiency gains.

"Through our marine lubricants and integrated service offering which includes technical and digital services, we're helping customers like Carnival optimise engine efficiency, thus reducing a ship's environmental impact," Shell said in the statement.

Marine lubricants have become a much more complicated consideration since the shift to VLSFO, with ships having to work with a wider variety of fuel blends, and without the inherent lubricity offered by the sulfur in HSFO.