Containerships Completed Scrubber Retrofits by Mid-February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company completed its ten retrofits on schedule. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

CMA CGM subsidiary Containerships completed its scrubber retrofit programme by mid-February and avoided delays at Chinese yards, the company said Tuesday.

The company had completed all ten of its planned scrubber retrofits as of mid-February, it said in an earnings release.

"With approximately 77% of global scrubber retrofits undertaken in China, the outbreak of the COVID-19 is heavily impacting both scrubber installation lead times and future planned retrofitting works at Chinese ship yards," the company said.

"The Group finalized all its scrubber installations at Chinese yards prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and hence the virus will not affect the Group's scrubber installations."

The remaining 58 vessels in its fleet have switched to low-sulfur fuels to comply with IMO 2020, Containerships said.

"By the beginning of 2020, the 58 vessels had either consumed or discharged all remaining high-sulphur fuel oil quantities," the company said.