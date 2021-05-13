Ports Can Have Key GHG-Curbing Role, Say Academics

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports: crucial role. File image / Pixabay

The potentially transformative role that ports can play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been highlighted by two academics.

Ports can encourage sustainable strategies for shipping, as well as their own hinterlands, argue Paul Isbell of the Transatlantic Leadership Network and Bart Edies of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada in Brink News.

"Ports can provide the infrastructure needed to facilitate a switch from fuel oil to liquefied natural gas for ships, invest in hydrogen, biogas and carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure and develop circular and bio-economy infrastructure and activities," they said.

"State-of-the-art digital platforms in port cities can help to optimize shipping and port operations, reduce overall emissions and integrate energy systems of port cities and adjacent territory," the academics added.

While much of what they say can happen is already happening and reported by Ship & Bunker in such global ports as Rotterdam and Singapore, the lack of progress in middle-income countries is a cause for concern.

The authors cite the European Union's green deal as evidence of progress. But without progress in the developing world, the sector overall will lag behind.

Port cities in middle income countries need to speed up their approach, particularly as these ports are often busier than their counterparts in the developed world.

"Malaysia's Port Klang handles more volume than Antwerp, and the ports of Laem Chabang, Thailand and Tanjung Priok, Indonesia are both busier than the port of New York and New Jersey."

The authors call for the "promising collaborative efforts in the maritime realm, in and around port facilities and in the linkages to the inland transport sector" to continue.

"Other key players in the promotion of sustainable practices should seek out synergies and complementarity with port city action in these contiguous physical areas," they wrote.