Transparensea Fuels Hires Senior Fuel Broker From ST Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Transparensea Fuels was founded in 2017 by Sandi Ennor in New Canaan, Connecticut. Image Credit: Transparensea Fuels

US-based bunker brokerage Transparensea Fuels has hired a new senior broker from ST Shipping.

Dan Coughlin has joined the firm as a senior fuel broker in the US as of September 7, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Coughlin was previously a bunker purchaser for ST Shipping -- the marine arm of commodity firm Glencore -- in London, helping cover Glencore's marine fuel purchases of about 1.9 million mt/year.

"Dan will bring his expertise in bunker cost mitigation, source optimization and voyage planning to the growing Transparensea Fuels team," Transparensea said in the statement.

Transparensea Fuels was founded in 2017 by Sandi Ennor in New Canaan, Connecticut. The firm now has a team of four brokers and is involved in more than 700,000 mt/year of marine fuel trades around the world.