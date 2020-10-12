Another LNG-Powered Vessel Joins Carnival Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iona. Image Credit: Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation has seen another LNG-powered cruise ship to its fleet after the firm's P&O Cruises brand Friday took ownership of Iona.

In addition to its use of gas propulsion, at 185,000 tonnes, 345m in length, and with 17 guest decks the ship stands out as the largest cruise ship ever built for the UK market, Carnival said in a press release today.

"Whilst our operations are currently paused until early 2021 Iona will not be sailing for the moment but we look forward to our guests experiencing this game-changing ship as we will continue to offer unparalleled holidays at sea whilst also upholding the latest approved travel protocols," said P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow.

Nevertheless, the official handover ceremony with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany Friday marks another important milestone for the growing LNG bunker lobby.

While natural gas remains the industry's most popular alternative to traditional oil bunkers, with 187 LNG-powered vessels currently in operation and a further 246 on order - according to the latest figures from Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF) - it remains a niche player as part of the 60,000 vessel strong world fleet.