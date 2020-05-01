IMO Postpones July Meetings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several meetings at the IMO's headquarters in London have been postponed already this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has postponed three more meetings that were due to be held in July, the UN body said Friday.

The meetings were of the IMO council, the subcommittee on implementation of IMO instruments and the joint IMO/ITU experts group on maritime radiocommunication matters, the IMO said in an emailed statement.

The IMO secretatiat "is exploring the practicalities of holding virtual meetings, including multilingual meetings with simultaneous interpretation into the six official languages of the Organization," the IMO said in the statement.

Environmental groups have expressed concerns that postponing this year's meetings may lead to a slowdown in shipping's progress towards decarbonisation.