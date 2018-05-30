Oldendorff Joins Sustainable Shipping Initiative

Image Credit: Oldendorff

Eco-shipping group the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) has announced dry bulk shipowner and operator Oldendorff Carriers (Oldendorff) has joined its membership.

In addition to investing in around 60 bunker-saving "eco" newbuildings since 2014, most of Oldendorff's long-term time chartered ships are also "eco" type ships, SSI notes.

"Oldendorff Carriers is pleased to join the distinguished members of the SSI to share ideas and find a profitable and practical way forward on sustainability in the shipping industry. We found the SSI an excellent forum to address shipping specific sustainability issues, with like-minded companies," said Scott Jones, Director of Communications at Oldendorff.

The company operates a fleet of around 700 vessels in total.

Commenting on its latest member, Tom Holmer, General Manager of SSI, said: "Oldendorff are a great addition to the SSI, providing the perspective of a large bulk operator into the deliberations about sustainability and long-term thinking on the maritime industry.

"The sharing of ideas and best practice across different organisations is a critical part of our journey towards reducing greenhouse gases, developing new technology and becoming more transparent and accountable. Oldendorff's input into these issues makes them a very welcome addition to our membership."

Oldendorff bought a record 3.5 million tonnes of bunkers last year.