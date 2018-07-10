Amsterdam: Plastics-to-Fuel Factory to Start up This Year

Manufacturing process emits less CO2 (file image/pixabay)

A company making bunker fuel from plastic expects to start production by the end of this year.

As reported in Ship & Bunker, Dutch company Bin2Barrel is behind the scheme to turn non-recyclable plastic into a viable marine fuel.

The company has garnered financial support from the Port of Amsterdam and the Dutch government.

Compared to convential diesel distillate, fuel produced by the Bin2Barrel factory will emt 80% less CO2, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The eventual aim of Bin2Barrel is to be able to break down plastic waste into valuable chemcial components that can be used again in entirely new products.