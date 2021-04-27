Further Transparency Could Help Drive Marine Decarbonisation: Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's chief operating officer, Svend Møholt, delivered the keynote presentation at Petrospot's online Global Bunkering Summit on Tuesday. Image Credit: Monjasa

An increase in transparency and data-sharing between the bunker industry and its customers could help drive shipping's decarbonisation agenda, according to marine fuel supplier Monjasa.

Monjasa's chief operating officer, Svend Møholt, delivered the keynote presentation at Petrospot's online Global Bunkering Summit on Tuesday, calling for greater transparency on a range of issues.

"The sharing of data could also be related to CO2 footprint," Møholt said.

"If I supply oil to you, how much does that take up in terms of CO2? How can you include that in your reporting?

"Establishing and sharing data across the whole value chain and stakeholders is very important under the theme of transparency."

Shipping companies are increasingly taking note of their carbon emissions ahead of the International Maritime Organization's target of cutting CO2 emissions per transport work by at least 40% from 2008's levels by 2030. Some firms are now offering carbon offset products to their customers to balance out the emissions caused by the fuel consumption necessitated by their shipments.