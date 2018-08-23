IMO 2020: Shell Offering Trials of 0.50% Sulfur Bunkers in Rotterdam, Singapore and New Orleans

Shell offering trials of its new VLSFO. File Image / Pixabay

Shell's global marine fuels network has initiated testing for its new 0.50% very low sulphur marine fuel oil (VLSFO) in preparation for the upcoming "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulur cap for bunkers that comes into force from January 1, 2020.

Shell says it has successfully completed initial trials for the blend, and tests are now available in Rotterdam, Singapore and New Orleans to ship owners and charterers currently purchasing fuel with Shell who are seeking to use VLSFO to meet the new rules.



"We're giving customers an opportunity to test the new fuel to become more familiar with how the fuel performs in their vessels," said Melissa Williams, Shell's global sales and marketing manager for marine fuels.

"We will work with end users during the trials to assist them in handling VLSFO."



The fuel is available for testing in all vessel types and engines.

Trials may be expanded to other key ports in 2019, Shell added.



Parties interesting in participating in a trial should contact your regional account manager: https://www.shell.com/business-customers/marine/contact-shell-marine/fuel.html