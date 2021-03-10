Uniper Plans to Supply Green Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uniper could be one of the first suppliers of green methanol bunkers. Image Credit: Uniper

Energy company Uniper is seeking to become a supplier of green methanol as a marine fuel.

The company is working with shipping services firm Liberty Pier Maritime Projects and engineering company SDS to develop a supply chain for the fuel, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The collaboration between the three firms, the Green Methanol Cooperation (GMC), will "develop the infrastructure and logistics framework needed to supply methanol in Europe and establish the relevant shipping requirements," the company said.

"A medium-term goal of the GMC is to build ships that can burn green methanol in their engines.

"The project will initially focus on European coastal shipping using ships with a load capacity of 5300 and 8300 tons and container feeders."

The move follows shipping giant Maersk's announcement last month that its first zero-carbon ship -- a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel aimed to be on the water in 2023 -- will run on green methanol.

New entrants to the supply side of this market will be taking on the established methanol industry, which currently produces a version of the product made with natural gas that offers few environmental benefits, but will increasingly be seeking to produce bio- or synthetic methanol.