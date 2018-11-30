Norden Tests Zero Emission Bio-HFO Bunkers

Norden has successfully completed trails of what has been billed as the world’s first zero emission, “drop-in” Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO)-equivalent marine biofuel.

The fuel, developed over a three-year period by GoodFuels Marine in conjunction with Royal Dutch Boskalis and engine manufacturer Wärtsilä, boasts the ability to reduce carbon and sulfur emissions “almost entirely”, while the "drop-in" aspect of the fuel means it can be burned without any engine modifications.

GoodFuels’ CEO, Dirk Kronemeijer, said the bio-bunkers are also “scalable, truly sustainable, technically compliant and – crucially – affordable”, but did not go into specifics.

“ I am convinced many carbon-conscious customers will demand this type of transport within the foreseeable future Jan Rindbo, CEO, NORDEN

“The successful operation effectively means that there is the capability to future-proof fuel requirements for shipowners and operators who are seeking an alternative to both distillates and Ultra Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (ULSFO) in order to comply with 2020 0.5% sulphur cap requirements, as well as impending International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction requirements,” the company said.

The fuel’s arrival comes at a time of increasing focus on marine shipping emissions, and owners and operators face not only tightening environmental legislation - including the IMO 2020 0.50% global sulfur cap and longer term IMO 2030 and IMO 2050 GHG goals - but also pressure from their customers.

“Now that we have proven CO2 neutral transport as a viable alternative, I am convinced many carbon-conscious customers will demand this type of transport within the foreseeable future,” said Jan Rindbo, CEO, NORDEN.