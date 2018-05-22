IMO2020 Rule Will Increase Need for Quality Management: Monjasa

Monjasa Group COO Svend Stenberg Mølholt. Image Credit: Monjasa

Among the many changes that the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel will have on the industry is a greater emphasis on quality management, according to Monjasa.

"With everyone in the shipping industry busy preparing for IMO’s 2020 Global Sulphur Cap, the importance of quality management from sourcing to delivery is only going to increase. In our day-to-day business, our ISO certified management systems allow us to start a dialogue with our suppliers and customers around quality and to document our efforts and progress," said Group COO, Svend Mølholt.

The comments came alongside news the Group has appointed DNV-GL as its new external auditor as part of its preparations for IMO 2020, which is set to come into force on January 1, 2020.

The move follows "four years with solid cooperation with Bureau Veritas," Monjasa noted.

"The time is right to explore new learning opportunities and to further improve."

The Group currently has a combined commitment to ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007.