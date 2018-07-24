ABS Updates Scrubber Advisory

ABS has updated its scrubber advisory. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

ABS has updated its scrubber advisory to addresses retrofitting existing vessels with an exhaust gas cleaning system.

"Many in industry are still evaluating their 2020 Global Sulfur Cap compliance options, trying to determine their most cost-effective and operationally suitable solution," said ABS Senior Vice President Technology and Engineering, Derek Novak.

"As the 2020 compliance deadline nears, we are seeing an uptick in new orders for scrubbers for both new construction and existing vessels."

Indeed, DNV GL last month said interest in installing scrubbers and other emission reductions systems has risen "dramatically" in recent months.

Moreover, the update to ABS' advisory is evidently a timely one, with Ship & Bunker reporting this week that of the 983 vessels with scrubber systems installed or on order, 63% are retrofit systems.

ABS Advisory on Exhaust Gas Scrubber Systems can be downloaded here: https://ww2.eagle.org/content/dam/eagle/advisories-and-debriefs/exhaust-gas-scrubber-systems-advisory.pdf