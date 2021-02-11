New Name for Total Signals Shift to Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné announced the proposal on Wednesday. Image Credit: Total

French energy producer Total is considering a name change to reflect its strategy of diversifying its focus into alternative energy sources.

The company has submitted a proposal to its shareholders to change the group's name to Total Energies, it said on Wednesday.

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, Total is in a strong position to become one of the leading suppliers of alternative marine fuels. The firm's contract to supply CMA CGM with LNG for its new gas-powered boxships already makes it one of the largest LNG bunker suppliers, and recent investments mean the company may in the coming years be able to supply biogas and green hydrogen as well.

"Total as a group has a climate ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, and we are moving forward to reach this ambition," Jerome Leprince-Ringuet, managing director of Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, told Ship & Bunker in an interview last month.

"We have made strong investment moves into hydrogen, biogas, solar, wind and biofuels, and will leverage these capabilities to serve our customers in the shipping industry.

"This will serve our goal to be a leading clean marine fuel supplier."