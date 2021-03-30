Lean Marine Offers Shaft Power Limitation Product For IMO EEXI Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lean Marine's FuelOpt system allows ship operators to set an upper limit to their shaft power output without any modification to existing machinery. Image Credit: Lean Marine

Maritime technology company Lean Marine is offering a shaft power limitation product to help shipowners comply with the IMO's upcoming EEXI regulations.

The IMO's Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) is likely to come into force in two years' time, setting efficiency targets for ships to drive greenhouse gas emissions cuts.

"Shaft power limitation (ShaPoli) can be achieved through our FuelOpt™ system as suggested in the current EEXI framework," Lean Marine said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"We are happy to confirm that it complies with the upcoming regulations and are looking forward to working with our clients to implement this feature onboard of their vessels."

FuelOpt allows ship operators to set an upper limit to their shaft power output without any modification to existing machinery, the company said. The limit can be removed in an emergency to allow full propulsion.