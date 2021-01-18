Joint Project Claims Ammonia Should be Used in Fuel Cells for Shipping, Not Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia may prove more effective in fuel cells than in engines. File Image / Pixabay

Ammonia will be more effective as a source of energy for the shipping industry if used in fuel cells rather than burned in engines, according to a new industry group seeking to develop the technology.

Alfa Laval, DTU Energy, Haldor Topsoe, Svitzer and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have launched a joint project to accelerate the development of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), the organisations said in an emailed statement Monday.

The SOFC4Maritime project will take ammonia-based fuel cells as its initial focus.

"By electrochemically converting fuel into electricity, SOFCs can potentially produce power with higher efficiency than internal combustion engines running on the same fuel – without creating polluting emissions or particulates," the organisations said in the statement.

"Ammonia-based SOFCs are especially attractive, since ammonia can be produced in large scale using renewable electricity and no biomass resource."

In November classification society ABS signed a deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to develop the use of SOFCs on board VLCCs.