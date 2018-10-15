IMO 2020: Number of Vessels With Scrubbers Installed or Ordered Jumps to 1,850

Scrubber installation on an AIDA cruise ship. Image Credit: Carnival

According to the latest numbers from DNV GL there are now 1,850 vessels with installed or confirmed orders for scrubbers, up from 817 in May, and the number will "easily" reach 2,500 by 2020.

The huge jump follows a summer of almost daily announcements by shipowners saying they had decided to adopt the technology as part of their IMO 2020 compliance strategy.

The majority of the installations are retrofits.

With some 1,000 orders placed over the last six months, DNV GL says the make-up of the scrubber market has changed significantly in recent months.

Firstly, the "big 3" manufactures of Wartsila, Alfa Laval, and Yara have had their market share diluted to around 50% thanks to an increasing number of orders being placed with smaller players.

For comparison, a recent report by Goldman Sachs put Wartsila, Alfa Laval, and Yara at 75% of the scrubber market.

DNV GL says it is aware of a total of 30 scrubber manufactures, of which 20 have confirmed orders.

The key sectors choosing to use scrubbers has also changed, which until this year was lead by the cruise sector.

Now, bulk makes up 38% of the installs or confirmed orders, 20% are oil / chemical tankers, 13% are box ships, 8% for cruse, and 5% Ro-Ro's rounding out the top 5.

The balance, 16%, is headed by crude oil vessels which total 4% of installs / orders.